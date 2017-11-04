NEW YOUR NAME "Unspoken Connection" Official Clip.

Your Name is now playing in North American theaters and to commemorate the occasion, FUNimation has released a new clip from the film entitled "Unspoken Connection." Who is to say two strangers can't share a connection? Well two people are about to share one in each others bodies.
About Your Name:
Two strangers find themselves linked in a bizarre way. When a connection forms, will distance be the only thing to keep them apart?
