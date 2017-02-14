Sailor Moon Headlines

Canada To Hold SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE Screenings Due To The Success Of US Screenings

Check out the trailer for Sailor Moon R: The Movie and pick up your tickets if you haven't seen it yet and don't forget to let us know what you've thought of the movie!

Viz Media annouced today that Sailor Moon R: The Movie will move on to Canada after the tremendous support the film received in over 300 US Theatres, most of which were sold out. The film will be shown in 39 theatres in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, and more!

Those who show up for the special screening will receive exclusive Sailor Guardian character art board with the purchase of a ticket! Head on out there fellow Canadians, tickets will go fast! 


 
About Sailor Moon R: The Movie:

In the film, long before Mamoru found his destiny with Usagi, he gave a single rose in thanks to a lonely boy who helped him recover from the crash that claimed his parents. This long-forgotten friend, Fiore, has been searching the galaxy for a flower worthy of that sweet gesture long ago. The mysterious flower he finds is beautiful, but has a dark side - it has the power to take over planets. To make matters worse, the strange plant is tied to an ominous new asteroid near Earth! Faced with an enemy blooming out of control, it’s up to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to band together, stop the impending destruction and save Mamoru!
