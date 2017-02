Canada To Hold SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE Screenings Due To The Success Of US Screenings

Viz Media annouced today that Sailor Moon R: The Movie will move on to Canada after the tremendous support the film received in over 300 US Theatres, most of which were sold out. The film will be shown in 39 theatres in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, and more!Those who show up for the special screening will receive exclusive Sailor Guardian character art board with the purchase of a ticket ! Head on out there fellow Canadians, tickets will go fast!