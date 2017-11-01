Premier Of SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE Expanded To New U.S. Theatres

Viz Media and Eleven Arts announce additional premiers of the first feature film of the legendary magical girl anime series, SAILOR MOON!

VIZ Media and film distribution company, ELEVEN ARTS, based out of Los Angeles, have announced a massive increase in the cities and theatres across the U.S. that will premier the first feature film, SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE. The film is based on the best-selling manga series, SAILOR MOON, created by Naoko Takeuchi, and continues to captivate audiences across the globe. You won't want to miss the films renowned English language cast already familiar to fans of the VIZ Media-distributed SAILOR MOON anime series.

Starting January, 19th, more than 240 theatres will host the special limited engagement, with more theatres added in coming weeks. You can catch new screenings in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver and more!

About the film:

Long before Mamoru found his destiny with Usagi, he gave a single rose in thanks to a lonely boy who helped him recover from the crash that claimed his parents. This long-forgotten friend, Fiore, has been searching the galaxy for a flower worthy of that sweet gesture long ago. The mysterious flower he finds is beautiful, but has a dark side - it has the power to take over planets. To make matters worse, the strange plant is tied to an ominous new asteroid near Earth! Faced with an enemy blooming out of control, it’s up to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to band together, stop the impending destruction and save Mamoru!