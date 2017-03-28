SAILOR MOON DROPS Mobile Game Announces A Special Event!
Sailor Moon Drops is have a special celebration for those who log in for the event starting on Marchh 28th ,2017 and running until April 21st, 2017. Those who have the Sailor Moon Drops mobile game can participate in the special event: The Moon Princess event course, for a chance to receive the Princess Serenity (Original Color) character. There will also be special log in prizes for those who log in each day.
The Moon Princess event features five courses. Once a player completes a course they will receive a helpful item. The best part is once players complete three courses, players will receive Princess Serenity (Original Color), who can be upgraded up to level 3. Once all fice courses are accomplished, players can upgrade Princess Serenity (Original Color) up to level 5.
During The Moon Princess event, players can test out all of the characters they’ve earned up until the event concludes on April 21st ,2017. Users will be able to play as Princess Serenity (Original Color), and once they’ve reached course 4, they will have trial access to use Princess Serenity’s special move, the Legendary Silver Crystal. Players can jump into The Moon Princess event today and witness special moves that can only be seen with the Princess Serenity (Original color) character.
About SAILOR MOON DROPS:
Based on the storyline of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, SAILOR MOON DROPS features an impressive roster of the most iconic characters from the Sailor Moon universe. The mobile game challenges players to solve fiendishly fun puzzles while facing off different characters in the series.
