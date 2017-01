Sequel In The Works For SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Anime!

Sailor Moon fans will be thrilled to hear the official website for the Sailor Moon Franchise's 25th anniversary has announced that details are coming on an upcoming sequel for the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal anime.

The website also announced that the original 1990s Sailor Moon television anime will receive its first Blu-ray Disc release in Japan! The first of two 23-episode volumes of the first anime series' Blu-ray Collection will go on sale on June 14, and the second will go on sale on August 9.