3 Additional Cast Members Of GAKUEN BASARA's Anime Have Been Revealed
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Gakuen Basara, a high school spinoff project based on CAPCOM's Sengoku Basara game, revealed three more cast members for the series.
Toshiki Masuda is replacing Toru Ohkawa from the Sengoku Basara anime series as Tokugawa Ieyasu (Masuda previously played Ieyasu in the Ikémen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time anime and Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi game).
The new cast includes:
Toshiki Masuda as Tokugawa Ieyasu
Tomokazu Seki as Ishida Mitsunari
Natsuko Kuwatani as Kasuga
The Gakuen Basara school battle comedy parody reimagines the Warring States Era warriors of CAPCOM's action game franchise as rival students in a modern high school. Date Masamune and Sanada Yukimura battle to replace Toyotomi Hideyoshi as the next student council president. The project published several official comic anthologies between 2007 and last year.
Minoru Ohara is directing the anime at Brains Base, and Kouji Miura is in charge of the series scripts. Haruhito Takada is designing the characters. CAPCOM's Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Makoto Yamamoto are supervising from the original work.
CAPCOM's Sengoku Basara franchise already inspired three television anime series, one anime movie, a live-action series with two compilation films, and several stage plays.
