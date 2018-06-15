A New Extended Preview For MY HERO ACADEMIA Shows All Might's Dangerous Struggle

My Hero Academia's last episode left us with an intense cliffhanger involving All Might and All For One. In this new preview we can see just how much danger All Might really is in.

My Hero Academia has started a huge fight between All Might, the symbol of peace, and All For One, the symbol of villainy, and the last episode left off on a huge cliffhanger fans can't wait to see close out.

The new preview for Episode 49 promises a major conclusion to the battle with All For One as it highlights more of All Might's fierce struggle to survive.



Episode 49 is titled "One For All" and the synopsis for the episode teases a huge moment for All Might in his battle with All For One:

"The Showdown Between the Symbol of Peace and the Great Evil Concludes!

Izuku and company succeed in rescuing Bakugo. Meanwhile, All Might engages with All For One, and the former is reaching his limit. How will this fierce battle turn out?"