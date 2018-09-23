A Second RE:ZERO -STARTING LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD- OVA Is On The Way

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a short 8 second teaser confirming the release of a second Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- OVA. The second OVA is titled Freezing Bonds and uses a prequel light novel that was originally included in the Japanese Blu-ray and DVD as inspiration.



Masaharu Watanabe is directing the OVA, Masahiro Yokoya works the scenario and character design is up to Sakai Hita. Suehiro kenichiro produces the music and White Fox animates the project.



The CD they are releasing has music from Kenichiro, will cost 3,000 yen, includes 12 songs and will come out on October 24.



The first OVA is titled Memory Snow and will hit theaters on October 6th. It was also announced that the first person to enter the theater will get the author, Tatsuhei Chumitsuki's, Memory Snow novel.





