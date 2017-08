A Teaser For A Major SWORD ART ONLINE Announcement Could Mean Season 3 Is On The Way

The Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale film ended with the teaser that " SAO will return " and find might finally get some clarification on that cryptic message at the "Dengeki Bunko Aki no Saiten 2017" in Japan on October 1. The festival updated its website to reveal that a major SAO announcement will be made at the event.At this juncture, there's no denying that the SAO franchise is a monster all its own, with two massively successful anime TV series and Ordinal Scale- which finished its run in Japan having amassed $17.3 million USD. Limited theatrical runs in other territories (including North America) resulted in the film having a final worldwide box office gross of $19.2 million.Presently, A-1 Pictures still has the