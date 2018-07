ACE ATTORNEY Season Two Releases New Visual And Premier Date

Ace Attorney seasons 2 affirms its release with a release date set for the series and a brand new visual. Hit the jump to check it out!

Yuuki Kaji as Phoenix Wright/Ryūichi Naruhodō

Aoi Yuki as Maya Fey/Mayoi Ayasato

Masashi Tamaki as Miles Edgeworth/Reiji Mitsurugi

Chei Nakamura as Mia Fey/Chihiro Ayasato

Masami Iwasaki as Dick Gumshoe/Keisuke Itonokogiri

Tooru Nara as Larry Butz/Masashi Yahari

While many knew that a new season of Ace Attorney was coming out this year; many had no idea what to expect or even a release date. But now we have some tangible news! With A-1 Pictures and original game director Shu Takumi working on the series, we can expect an October 6th premier. A brand new visual was also released for the series. Many returning cast members will also be returning that can be seen below:

Season 2 premiers in Japan on October 6th at 5:30 p.m. JST.