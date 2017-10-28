A.I.C.O. -INCARNATION- Manga Adaptation Launching Ahead Of Anime Release
Before A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- hits Netflix in Spring 2018, a manga adaptation from Hiroaki Michiaki (Sayonara Giulietta) will be released in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine. The first issue will debut in the magazine's next issue, which releases on November 25.
A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- is one of the 30 new original anime titles Netflix is committing to producing in 2018. However, a manga adaptation will be available first.
Theproject is one of 30 new original anime series Netflix is producing as part of its overall $8 billion committment for fresh, new original content. Earlier this year, Ted Sarandos, the company’s Chief of Content detailed an ambitious plan to make Netflix's Libary comprised of 50% original content. Studio BONES is producing the anime series for Netflix, which currently has a 12-episode order count.
In Japan in the year 2035, an accident known as the "Burst" occurs during a research project, spawning an out-of-control artificial life form called "Matter" that has spread throughout the Kurobe Gorge. The research city that was once hailed as the hope for humanity is cordoned off by the government. Two years later, 15-year-old Aiko Tachibana, who lost her family in the Burst, learns something unbelievable from Yūya Kanzaki, a new student at her school. A secret is hidden within her body, and the answer to the puzzle lies at the "Primary Point" that was the center of the Burst. Aiko resolves to infiltrate the restricted area, escorted by a team of divers and with Yuya as her guide. When boy meets girl with the fate of humanity in their hands, what new truth will come to light?
