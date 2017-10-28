A.I.C.O. -INCARNATION- Manga Adaptation Launching Ahead Of Anime Release

A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- is one of the 30 new original anime titles Netflix is committing to producing in 2018. However, a manga adaptation will be available first.

A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- hits Netflix in Spring 2018, a manga adaptation from Hiroaki Michiaki (Sayonara Giulietta) will be released in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine. The first issue will debut in the magazine's next issue, which releases on November 25.



Earlier this year, Ted Sarandos, the company’s Chief of Content detailed an ambitious plan to make Netflix's Libary comprised of 50% original content.

Studio BONES is producing the anime series for Netflix, which currently has a 12-episode order count.





