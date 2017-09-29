Animator And Character Designer Shows Off Art Of COWBOY BEBOP And SWORD OF THE STRANGER
Back On September 29th of 2007, Masahiro Andō-direct anime movie Sword of the Stranger was released and began winning the admiration of action and animation enthusiasts. In honor of the 10th anniversary, it was screened at the Shinjuku Piccadilly. It also brought Tsunenori Saito, character designer and animation director for the movie (also a Cowboy Bebop animator) back onto Twitter for a flood of art down below.
