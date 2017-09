Animator And Character Designer Shows Off Art Of COWBOY BEBOP And SWORD OF THE STRANGER

Back On September 29th of 2007, Masahiro Andō-direct anime movie Sword of the Stranger was released and began winning the admiration of action and animation enthusiasts. In honor of the 10th anniversary, it was screened at the Shinjuku Piccadilly. It also brought Tsunenori Saito, character designer and animation director for the movie (also a Cowboy Bebop animator) back onto Twitter for a flood of art down below.What are your thoughts on the amazing pictures? Are you even reading this far? Make sure to give his twitter page a follow for more amazing art work! Let us know what your thoughts are on the article and the pictures in the comment section down below!