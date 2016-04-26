FUNimation Announces English Cast For The ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM Spinoff KORO SENSEI QUEST!

The spinoff of Assassination Classroom has finally reached North America with an English Dub premiere! Hit the jump, check out the english cast and lets us know what you think!

Yesterday, FUNimation launched the first episode for the Assassination Classroom spinoff Koro Sensei Quest! Along with the english dub premiere they also announced the english cast for the show as well.



The series first premiered in Japan on December 23rd, 2016 and is based of the Jō Aoto and Kizuku Watanabe spinoff manga. Koro-sensei is a demon king in a world of swords and sorcery.



The cast, reprising their roles from the Assassination Classroom anime, include:



Sonny Strait as Koro Sensei

Lindsay Seidel as Nagisa Shiota

Chris Ryan as Tadaomi Karasuma

Martha Harms as Irina Jelavic



Posted By: KILLAMOJO

