It's Karasuma Vs. The Reaper In The All NEW Clip From ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM

The world's best teacher is at it again in another season filled with action! In the latest action packed clip from FUNimation, Karasuma takes on the Reaper while Korosensei watches from afar. Only one person is going to make it out of the fight!
Check out the action packed clip below and don't forget to pick up Season 2 Part 1 on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD
on February 21st!
About Assassination Classroom Season 2:
It’s time for second term, and the assassination classroom is ready for a semester filled with intense training, studying, and new ways to kill their teacher. But things aren’t all that they seem and this new semester is proving to hold more secrets than answers. And the biggest question they have to face: do they save the world or save the world’s greatest teacher?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]