It's Karasuma Vs. The Reaper In The All NEW Clip From ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM

The world's best teacher is at it again in another season filled with action! In the latest action packed clip from FUNimation, Karasuma takes on the Reaper while Korosensei watches from afar. Only one person is going to make it out of the fight!Check out the action packed clip below and don't forget to pick up Season 2 Part 1 on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on February 21st!