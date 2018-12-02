ATTACK ON TITAN 2 Video Game Shows Off Multiplayer Mode
On Friday KOEI Tecmo America began streaming a new promo video for its upcoming Attack On Titan 2 video game. In the video it highlights the multiplayer gameplay and game modes as well as hinting at another unannounced game mode. Check it out right now down below:
The game will ship for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan on March 15. The regular physical and digital editions of the game will cost about $69 for PS4, Switch, and PC, and 6,800 yen (US$60) for PS Vita. The digital-only Deluxe Edition will bundle 20 additional costumes and will cost $114 for PS4 and Switch, and $105 for PS Vita.
There is also the Treasure Box limited edition (as seen below) which will bundle a soundtrack, eight character pins, and two A4-size posters. The limited-edition version will cost $131 for PS4 and Switch, $122 for PS Vita. People who purchase the first copies of the game will be able to unlock informal clothes for Eren and Levi early. People who pre-order a digital version of the game will be able to unlock informal clothes for Christa and Ymir early.
The game will ship for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on March 20.
