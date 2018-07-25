ATTACK on TITAN 2 Video Game's New DLC Is All About Season 3 of the Anime

New DLC is coming on August 9, 2018, that is bringing a few cosmetics items to the table. Expect to get your very own Kenny hat to create your version of the season 3 character.

If you’ve been playing a lot of Attack on Titan 2 recently due to the announcement of Attack on Titan Season 3 and the cool trailer released not too long ago, then you won’t be able to put down the controller after learning what’s about to happen.

We understand that a new update is coming to the game on August 9, 2018, and it’s all about giving players a little something that is linked with Season 3 of the anime. The new DLC aims to deliver free content such as cosmetics, skills, character possesses, among other things.

What’s rather interesting, however, is the addition of Kenny’s hat. If you weren’t aware by now, Season 3 of Attack on Titan will introduce a new character who goes by the name, Kenny the Ripper.

He’ll appear in the first episode where he’ll go up against Captain Levi and his men. Kenny and his men managed to kill a few known characters, so you know there will be many who will want this man’s head.

Now, according to Koei Tecmo, players can create their own Kenny from the character creation section of the game. Just prop up your character in a cool looking suit, then attach the hat and you’re good to go.

The only downside to creating your very own Kenny character is the fact that the developers failed to add his guns. Kenny isn’t Kenny without his guns, but at the same time, we can understand since the game would need new animations.