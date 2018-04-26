Attack on Titan and TERA MMO Collaboration Is Awesome

We’re not sure how many people play TERA, the popular MMO video game, but for those who do, and are not based in Japan, your rage levels are about to go through the roof.



You see, TERA is teaming up with Attack on Titan to allow players to trick out their characters in uniforms from the anime.

The collaboration was announced today, and from what we’ve gathered, the event will go live on May 2, and all races will be able to wear the Attack on Titan uniforms.



Now, you shouldn’t expect much here because the uniforms are the main attraction and nothing more. It would have been much better if players could take advantage of some of the weapons and attack styles from the anime, but that’s not going to happen.



Hopefully, the Attack on Titan and TERA teams come together to make this event available in the near future for fans outside of Japan.

Everyone who is interested deserves to get involved, therefore, we’re calling on the powers that be to make it happen.