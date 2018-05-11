ATTACK ON TITAN Author's Early Manga That Was Rejected Is Now Free Online
The official Kodansha Magazine website shared Hajime Isayama's early work titled Humanity vs Giants or Humanity vs Titan. The website published the one-shot the author wrote when he was 19. His work won Kodansha's Magazine Grand Prix contest, it awarded him the "Fine Work" award. However, when he proposed the manga as a series, it got rejected by the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.
Author Hajime Isayama's early work as a manga author was rejected back in 2006 but that inspired him to create Attack on Titan. Here is more on the early manga work he did.
Even though he failed to get that series out there, that rejection made Attack on Titan possible. The manga was written back in 2009 and has now become a commercial success. As of October 2018, the manga has 86 million copies in print and the anime series adaptation has acquired wide critical acclaim. This series has inspired anime films, live-action films, novels and even video games. Maybe it is true when one door closes another door opens.
