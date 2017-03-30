ATTACK ON TITAN: Check Out The Anime's Theme Song In Acapella!

The season 2 premiere of Attack on Titan is less than 48 hours away! To celebrate our friends over at The Warp Zone recreated the opening theme song acapella style! The song also features the amazingly talented Mari Takahash! Season 2 is set to be simulcast through FUNimation on April 1st!
Check out the song along with season 2's synopsis below and be sure to let us know what you think in the comment section below!
!
About Attack on Titan Season 2:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity's freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
