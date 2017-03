ATTACK ON TITAN: Check Out The Anime's Theme Song In Acapella!

The season 2 premiere of Attack on Titan is less than 48 hours away! To celebrate our friends over at The Warp Zone recreated the opening theme song acapella style! The song also features the amazingly talented Mari Takahash! Season 2 is set to be simulcast through FUNimation on April 1st!Check out the song along with season 2's synopsis below and be sure to let us know what you think in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for a free account HERE