ATTACK ON TITAN: Check Out The Anime's Theme Song In Acapella!

Related Headlines

NEW ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Interview With Manga Creator Hajime Isayama! Check out the brand new interview with Hajime Isayama, the creator of the Attack on Titan manga after the jump and don't forget to let us know what you think!

New ATTACK ON TITAN: JUNIOR HIGH "Attack from Above" Clip Another clip to celebrate the release of Attack on Titan: Junior High on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD is here. Hit the jump, check it out and let us know what you think!