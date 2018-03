ATTACK ON TITAN Creator Says That The Anime Improved On The Manga

A very heated topic among anime fans is, anime or the source manga? Which one is better? Both sides have dedicated fans with very convincing arguments. Anime fans argue that moving pictures and voice acting can enhance an experience while manga fans feel that the source material is the intended story and any changes are blasphemous. You could be boring and like both, but why would you bother doing that?creator Hajime Isayama has made a convincing argument that makes both sides go hand-in-hand. Check out his answers down below:These images are taken from an interview clip that was released to hype up theSeason 2 home release and he talked about how the anime helped that manga’s development.Isayama has gone on record saying that the anime has helped him develop the cast for the manga series.Isayama feels that Yuuki Kaji’s performance as Eren Yaeger helped him develop the character during the manga’s later chapters. He said, “With Kaji’s voice acting, there seemed like there was more bluster to him. Like, he said big things, but there was also a weakness to him.”Isayama also gives credit to the anime’s characters voices in aiding the manga’s character development.Isayama feels that the anime’s voice actors helped him understand the series’ cast better than what he originally had in mind. Not only that, but Isayama says that his involvement in the anime has allowed him to refineand suggest story changes in the anime that he would do differently in the manga.What are your thoughts on the creators answers? Do you agree with him? Are you a fan of thefranchise? Do you like the anime or manga more? Let us know your answers in the comments below!