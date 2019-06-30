ATTACK ON TITAN: Final Season Announces Release Year

Attack on Titan has ended its third season and a recent announcement reveals the final season is beginning next year. Hit the jump for more details.

The third season of Attack on Titan concluded with some big reveals for Erin and company. With so many revelations and so many different ingredients added to tis chemical mixture, the story is bound to erupt in a big way. With creator, Hajime Isayama, revealing a brand new preview on the final arc of the manga, the anime has also announced that its final season would be coming not long after the manga series concludes. An announcement video was revealed for the last season, which gives us a release year. Check it out below!







Excited for the last season of Attack on Titan? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! The final season is set to premier in fall 2020!

