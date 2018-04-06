ATTACK ON TITAN: LOST GIRLS OVA Final Poster Is Here

The third Lost Girls OVA of Attack on Titan is coming on August 9th, 2018, but until then, have a look at the final poster. It shows Eren at the back and Mikasa in the foreground.

Attack on Titan season 3 is probably the most anticipated anime of 2018, but you know what is also hotly anticipated? Yes, that’s right, the third OVA that is based on the Lost Girls manga spin-off.

The first two Lost Girls spin-off focused primarily on Annie, while the third chapter will likely focus on Mikasa and her deep unbreakable feelings for Eren. It should be interesting to see more of Mikasa and learn more about her life story, along with what she plans to do about Eren.

Now, we understand that volume 26 of the manga is set to release on August 9, 2018, and as such, the plan is to release the third OVA, titled “Eren,” alongside it.

The first two OVAs which are titled "Wall Sina, Goodbye," were quite good in their own right. Of course, they won’t top the main series, but for what they brought to the table, we believe they were good enough.

Key visual of #AttackOnTitan Lost Girls OVA part 3 in high quality! Sale on August 9th, 2018 along with volume 26! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/2BcmLWQPf6 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 18, 2018

Having the third with Misaka should be a step up in quality and enjoyment since she’s a fan favorite, and a love interest to Eren.

Attack on Titan season 3 is right around the corner. While we ready ourselves for the third and final OVA in the Lost Girl arc, fans should bear in mind that the third season of the popular anime is scheduled to air on NHK come July 22, 2018.

This season will consist of 24 episodes and will follow the events of the previous season.

For those who aren’t well versed when it comes down to Attack on Titan, well, it’s a series about humans in their final numbers, hiding away behind a walled city. On the outside, giant human-looking creatures, known as Titans, roam the land with the intent of devouring any human they come across.

The story focuses on Eren Yeager, a young man who joined the military in a bid to put an end to the Titans once and for all.