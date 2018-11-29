ATTACK ON TITAN Manga Releases Promotional Video For Its Volume 27

The official shonenmagazine official YouTube channel has uploaded a new 49 second promotional video for the upcoming release of Attack on Titan's volume 27. The video gets several panels from the manga, animates them and makes it look at an actual anime trailer. You should not watch the trailer if you want the least amount of information going in. However, for fans that want to know a bit, this video gives story details and outlines the basic plot of the volue. The cover is also revealed.

Tetsurou Araki directs season 3 with Masashi Koizuka credited as co-director, Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Ryousuke Nakamura is both the episode director and storyboard writer. The opening theme is Red Swan by X JAPAN feat. HYDE and the ending theme is Akatsuki no Requiem by Linked Horizon.

The three main characters in the show are: Eren Yeager played by Yuki Kaji, Mikasa Ackerman played by Yui Ishikawa and Armin Arlert played by Marina Inoue. Wit Studio animates this project, Funimation has the English license and Kodansha produces it. The third season started airing on July 2018 and will take its long break after today's episode. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.



The manga series is written by Hajime Isayama, published by Kodansha in the Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and Kodansha USA is the English publisher. The manga has been running since September 9, 2009 and has 26 volumes out right now.

