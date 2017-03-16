Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia And Dragon Ball Super Show Off In FUNimation's 2017 Spring Simuldub Trailer!
FUNimation decided to tease all the fans with a promo trailer for their upcoming Spring 2017 SimulDubs. This year could very well end up being one of the best years for anime in recent memory. Starting April 1st, FUNimation will be streaming Attack on Titan Season 2, My Hero Academia Season 2 and Dragon Ball Super.
FUNimation announced their Spring 2017 SimulDub schedule with a new trailer! Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!
Fans of Attack on Titan have been waiting for a second season since 2013 and My Hero Academia was probably the biggest anime in 2016. When you combine that with a classic in Dragon Ball Super, you have one hell of lineup. Detailed Synopsis' of the shows can be found below!
About Attack on Titan Season 2:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
About My Hero Academia Season 2:
Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.
About Dragon Ball Super:
With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful God awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?
