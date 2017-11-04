ATTACK ON TITAN: Season 2 Episode 2 Review Builds On The Epic AoT Return!

One of the first thing noticed in the first two episodes has to be the animation and direction. Its lept forward tremendously since the debut of season 1. Yes, time has passed since the debut of season 1, but there is something so thrilling about what I'm seeing onscreen. Season 2 really pulls togther all the different genre's and melds them on screen so beatifully. From fantasy to horror to drama, it really encapsulates them all and delivers them very well.



The second episode didn't dissapoint once again. There wasn't much of Eren and the main plot or the Wall Titans and Church conpiracy, but that doesn't diminish the episode at all. It just adds on to the tension that is currently being put on our plates. This week's focus was on Sasha, who is trying to get back to her hometown as fast as humanly possible to warn them of the impending danger that is currently heading their way. This terror adds depth to a character that is normally used for comedic role in tense situations. It truely does hit home for her. We also get to see her take on a Titan mixed with some flashbacks. Ummm, yes please!



These flashbacks add even more to a character that has a soft spot in many fans hearts. They take her back to when she was growing up with her dad on the outskirts of society. Their main goal was to gather food any way they possibly could. It explains even more as to why she has such a big appetite. Life for her was day by day with starvation lurking around the corner. There is an scene with Krista and Ymir that really reflect the overcompensation on Sasha's part to hide her origins. The episode really does a great job a making the audience sympathsize with a character that is known for being humorous. Hopefully season 2 does this with other side characters to really round out the cast.



Without going into too much detail the battle between Sasha and the Titan is one of the more memorable battles in Attack on Titan. Sasha stumbles upon the Titan and the horror ensues. There is so much more that needs to be said about this battle . . .



Rumor has it, however, that Sasha was supposed to bite the dust around this timeline, but like The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon, has Sasha has become a fan favorite that is worth saving? Only time will tell, but if the episode made you more sympathetic towards her, it could very well mean that sometime in the future we are going to need a box of tissues. Once again there is much more to be said, but hey everyone needs to see the episode at some point right?



There is a lot of drama that is created as the Titans make way towards the village for a snack or two. It really makes you appreciate those fortunate enough to be alive. There are small victories and defeats in this episode that really makes you feel all ranges of emotion for the characters.



This episode can be summed up with a few words. Every victory is offset by some tragic loss. The season 2 journey is just beginning and there is no doubt that the current trend will only continue.





