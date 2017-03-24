ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2: Second Japanese Promo Has Hit!

Related Headlines

ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Interview With Music Composer Hiroyuki Sawano FUNimation released a new interview that sheds some more insight on the upcoming Attack on Titan Season 2. Hit the jump and check it out!

NEW ATTACK ON TITAN: JUNIOR HIGH "Late for School!!" Official Clip FUNimation released a new "Late for Schoo" clip for the tomorrow's release of Attack on Titan: Junior High on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD!