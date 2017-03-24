Attack On Titan Headlines

ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2: Second Japanese Promo Has Hit!

The second Japanese promo for the upcoming Attack on Titan Season 2 has hit! Hit the jump, check out the epic trailer and try not to get too excited!

Taylor Beames | 3/24/2017
Filed Under: "Attack On Titan"
Today, we have a special Attack on Titan Season 2 treat. The latest promo video features and epic battle between the main characters and a HUGE Beast Titan. Check it out below!


 
FUNimation has also released interviews with Voice Actor Yuki Kaji and Music Composer Hiroyuki Sawano which give a great insight into the creational process to the second season. The series will begin on April first on 21 Japanese TV networks and will be licensed in North America by FUNimation. Stay tuned to AnimeMojo for more upcoming news and reviews on Attack on Titan season 2. Let us know what you think in the comment section below! Don't have an account? Sign up here to become part of the community!

About Attack on Titan:

Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity's freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
