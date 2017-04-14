ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2: The Titans Are Coming In The Opening Theme!
These Attack on Titan releases are great reminders of just how awesome season 2 has been so far. Today, Funimation released the opening theme song just a few days after their release of the closing song. The opening song features a plethora of titans and action so it is definetly worth the watch!
Check out the opening Attack on Titan theme seaons two theme song trailer and be sure to let us know what you think as the titans roll from town to town!
Season 2 of Attack on Titan is now streaming on Funimation (simuldub) at 10:30 A.M EST on Saturdays. Trust us it is worth getting up for!
About Attack on Titan Season 2:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
