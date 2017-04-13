Attack On Titan Headlines

ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2'S Hype Trailer Shows Off Some Great New Footage!

ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2'S Hype Trailer Shows Off Some Great New Footage!

If you needed another reason to get back into the Attack on Titan series. . . go no further, this amazing "hype" is all you need to see!

Taylor Beames | 4/13/2017
Filed Under: "Attack On Titan"
The new season of Attack on Titan has been more than anyone could have ever imagined. The very long hiatus was well worth the wait so far in season 2. With that being said, Funimation released a new "hype" trailer for season 2 that features some great new footage of some of the Titans that have been seen so far in season 2. 

Be sure to check out our spoiler free episode reviews by heading over to the Attack on Titan homepage! Attack on Titan season 2 is currently streaming on Saturdays through FunimationNow!


What have you thought about the new Attack on Titan season so far? Let us know what you think in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE.

About Attack on Titan Season 2:

Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2'S Hype Trailer Shows Off Some Great New Footage! ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2'S Hype Trailer Shows Off Some Great New Footage!
If you needed another reason to get back into the Attack on Titan series. . . go no further, this amazing "hype" is all you need to see!
Check Out The Attack on Titan Season 2 Official Closing Theme! Check Out The Attack on Titan Season 2 Official Closing Theme!
Funimation released the closing theme song for this season of Attack on Titan. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!
ATTACK ON TITAN: Season 2 Episode 2 Review Builds On The Epic AoT Return! ATTACK ON TITAN: Season 2 Episode 2 Review Builds On The Epic AoT Return!
Season 2 of Attack on Titan wasted no time in making us want more and more! Check out our review of the episode number 2 and let us know if you watched it!
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]