ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2'S Hype Trailer Shows Off Some Great New Footage!
The new season of Attack on Titan has been more than anyone could have ever imagined. The very long hiatus was well worth the wait so far in season 2. With that being said, Funimation released a new "hype" trailer for season 2 that features some great new footage of some of the Titans that have been seen so far in season 2.
If you needed another reason to get back into the Attack on Titan series. . . go no further, this amazing "hype" is all you need to see!
Be sure to check out our spoiler free episode reviews by heading over to the Attack on Titan homepage! Attack on Titan season 2 is currently streaming on Saturdays through FunimationNow!
About Attack on Titan Season 2:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
