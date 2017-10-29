ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 Will Premiere During The Summer 2018 Anime Season

A special Attack on Titan event in Tokyo, Japan today saw it revealed that season 3 would premiere in July. It was also revealed that a new compilation film would be hitting Japanese theaters on January 13, 2018. The compilation film is titled Attack on Titan: Roar of the Awakening (Kakusei no Hōkō) and will retell the show's second season in a condesned format. At the event, the first key visual for season 3 was also revealed, which you can check out below.
Season 2 of Attack on Titan premiered during the Spring 2017 anime season, in April 2017 and ran for 12-episodes, wrapping up in June. Crunchyroll simulcast the series while Funimation aired a simuldub. Cartoon Network's Toonami also aired a dubbed version. Season 2 arrived four years after the first season's conclusion in 2013.
ABOUT ATTACK ON TITAN:
Centuries ago, mankind was slaughtered to near extinction by monstrous humanoid creatures called titans, forcing humans to hide in fear behind enormous concentric walls. What makes these giants truly terrifying is that their taste for human flesh is not born out of hunger but what appears to be out of pleasure. To ensure their survival, the remnants of humanity began living within defensive barriers, resulting in one hundred years without a single titan encounter. However, that fragile calm is soon shattered when a colossal titan manages to breach the supposedly impregnable outer wall, reigniting the fight for survival against the man-eating abominations.
After witnessing a horrific personal loss at the hands of the invading creatures, Eren Yeager dedicates his life to their eradication by enlisting into the Survey Corps, an elite military unit that combats the merciless humanoids outside the protection of the walls. Based on Hajime Isayama's award-winning manga, Shingeki no Kyojin follows Eren, along with his adopted sister Mikasa Ackerman and his childhood friend Armin Arlert, as they join the brutal war against the titans and race to discover a way of defeating them before the last walls are breached.
ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Synopsis
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
ATTACK ON TITAN MANGA ARCS
Volume 01 - Fall of Shiganshina arc
Volume 02 - Colossal Titan battle arc
Volume 03 - Traitor arc
Volume 04 - Battle For Trost arc
Volume 05 - Titan Training arc
Volume 06 - Abnormal Female Titan arc
Volume 07 - Protect The Female Titan arc
Volume 08 - Betrayed arc
Volume 09 - Beast Titan arc
Volume 10 - Ymir arc
Volume 11 - Wall Rose arc
Volume 12 - Titan Chase arc
Volume 13 - Fight For Survival arc
Volume 14 - Survey Corps Decision arc
Volume 15 - Coup D'état arc
Volume 16 - Sins of the Father arc
Volume 17 - Sacrifice arc
Volume 18 - The Town Where Everything Began arc
Volume 19 - The Final Battle Begins arc
Volume 20 - Shiganshina District Counter Strike arc
Volume 21 - Falling Axe arc
Season one of Attack on Titan aired from April-September 2013 for a 25-episode run. It adapted the first 8 volumes of Hajime Isayama's award-winning manga. The first season was then truncated into two compilation films, which were released in 2014 and 2015.
A second season was confirmed back in November 2014 and given an initial premiere date of 2016, however, before long, it became obvious that WIT wasn't close to meeting that date.
