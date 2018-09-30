ATTACK ON TITAN Takes A Break Today Due To Typhoon In Japan
The official anime_shingeki Twitter account has stated that the episode 48 of Attack on Titan has been rescheduled due to the 24th typhoon, Trami, in Japan. The episode titled "bystander" will be broadcasted next Sunday, October 7.
Wit Studio's military action shonen anime series, Attack on Titan, has announced their break from today's broadcast is due to an emergency in Japan. Here is more information.
According to TheNerdMag, the typhoon is quite strong, has left many people injured and the transportation is not operational. Flights have been cancelled and Kansai International Airport located in Osaka will be closed on Monday.
Attack on Titan is directed by Tetsurou Araki and Masashi Koizuka. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Ryousuke Nakamure creates the storyboards.
The opening theme is Red Swan by X JAPAN feat. HYDE and the ending theme is Akatsuki no Requiem by Linked Horizon.
