ATTACK ON TITAN Takes A Break Today Due To Typhoon In Japan

The officialTwitter account has stated that the episode 48 of Attack on Titan has been rescheduled due to the 24th typhoon,, in Japan. The episode titled "bystander" will be broadcasted next Sunday, October 7.According to TheNerdMag , the typhoon is quite strong, has left many people injured and the transportation is not operational. Flights have been cancelled and Kansai International Airport located in Osaka will be closed on Monday.is directed by Tetsurou Araki and Masashi Koizuka. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Ryousuke Nakamure creates the storyboards.The opening theme isfeat. HYDE and the ending theme isby Linked Horizon.