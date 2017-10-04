Attack On Titan Headlines

ATTACK ON TITAN: The First Season 2 English-Dub Clip Is HERE!!

FUNImation has launched the first clip for the Attack on Season 2. Hit the jump, check out the clip and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 4/10/2017
The first episode of the Attack on Titan season 2 is in the books and to celebrate FUNimation released a new clip for the show! Still haven't watched the first episode? Check out our spoiler free review here and get an idea of what you are missing!

in the clip, a group of Titan have breached the Wall Rose leaving the countryside defenseless and immediate action must be taken to thwart the threat!


 
About Attack on Titan:

Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
