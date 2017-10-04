ATTACK ON TITAN: The First Season 2 English-Dub Clip Is HERE!!

The first episode of the Attack on Titan season 2 is in the books and to celebrate FUNimation released a new clip for the show! Still haven't watched the first episode? Check out our spoiler free review here and get an idea of what you are missing!
in the clip, a group of Titan have breached the Wall Rose leaving the countryside defenseless and immediate action must be taken to thwart the threat!
About Attack on Titan:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
