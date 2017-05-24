ATTACK ON TITAN: Watch As The English Voice Cast Take A Quiz To Find Which Military Division They Belong To
Attack on Titan Season 2 has been one crazy and wild ride so far and if you haven't been watching you are missing out.
Funimation recently met up with some of the English voice actors from the Attack on Titan series. Hit the jump and watch the cast take a military placement quiz.
Funimation recenlty got to sit down with Trina Nishimura (Mikasa Akerman), Ian Sinclair (Nile Dawk), Jessica Havello (Hange Zoe), and Josh Grelle (Armen Arlelt) in their studio. While there, the cast members took a quiz to see which military division they'd belong to. The three possibilities are the Survey Corps, The Garrison and The Military Police. Which cast members prefer to put their lives on the line and which ones like the safety (not really) behind the walls is anyones guess.
Check out the video below and let us know which Attack on Titan division you belong to by going Funimation.com/aotquiz.
About Attack on Titan Season 2:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]