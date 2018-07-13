Captain Levi Is In Serious Trouble In The ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 Premiere

Attack on Titan Season 3 premiere episode was recently shown in selected theaters, and from what we've come to understand, Captain Levi is in a tight spot due to the arrival of a new villain.

Attack on Titan season 3 is just around the corner, but some were fortunate enough to watch the first episode of the season premiere not too long ago. The world premiere made its way to select theaters, and from what we’ve come to understand, the first episode is a bloodbath.

People dying in Attack of Titan should come as no surprise since the series is known for this. Consider the show as the Game of Thrones of anime because many of your favorite characters will meet their end before the story concludes

So, what happened in the season 3 premiere?

OK, so by now we should know of Kenny the Ripper, the main villain of the new season. Apparently, he has killed over 100 soldiers, and this is likely why Captain Levi and his team chose to visit Trost District.

Here he asked Nifa if she knows anything about Kenny the Ripper, but it didn’t take long for Eren and Historia to be kidnapped, and this left Levi overly cautious.

Soon after both Levi and Nifa are attacked from behind, and right away Nifa took a bullet to the head as Kenny the Ripper attempts to assassinate Captain Levi. As expected, he failed in his bid, but before leaving, this madman and his crew killed Abel.

Folks who’ve watched the premier made it clear that Levi knows Kenny. It would appear if both men grew up together, but while one chose to become a hero, the other decides to take the path of a villain.

What’s interesting here is the fact that while most fighters walk around with two swords, Kenny prefers to do battle with two guns. This should make it difficult for anyone to come in close for the kill, and since he’s not a Titan, taking him down won’t be easy.

We can’t wait to view this episode and the entire season to see how this battle between Kenny the Ripper and Levi ends.