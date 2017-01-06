Check Out Some Amazing ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Cosplay
Attack on Titan has been brought to real life some amazingly detailed cosplay thanks to our friends over at R Anime through. Characters like Eren Yaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, Lefi Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Hange Zoe and many others are set to take on the titans through an epic video.
Check out this amazing YouTube compilation of the all the characters we know and love from the smash hit anime Attack on Titan. Hit the jump and check it out!
Check out the video below and be sure to let us know which one was your favorite in the comment section!
About Attack on Titan Season 2:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life, he becomes the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom and faces the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans approaches Wall Rose, and the battle for humanity continues!
