Check Out The Attack on Titan Season 2 Official Closing Theme!

Funimation released the closing theme song for this season of Attack on Titan. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 4/11/2017
Attack on Titan season two is in full swing, with that being said, FUNimation released the closing theme song for season 2. Yes, it is just the closing, but it is still cool to watch nonetheless.

If you want more info on the season so far, be sure to check out our episode reviews. Attack on Titan is now streaming on Saturday at 10:30 A.M. on FUNimationNow.com.


Have you been watching the season so far? Let us know what you think in the comment section! Don't have a AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE

About Attack on Titan:

Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
Taylor Beames
