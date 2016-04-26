Attack On Titan Headlines

Check Out The NEW Jaw Dropping ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Promo!

The first promo video for Kodansha's Attack on Titan season 2 is finally here! Hit the jump, check out the amazing trailer and let let us know what you think in the comment section!

The humans are in another tought spot in the latest promo for Attack on Titan season 2. The trailer starts with a hoard of titan marching towards human civilization. There is a breach to the second outermost wall protecting the citizens of the Karanese District, the Chlorba District and the Trost Districts. The humans don't have much to worry about, however, main characters Eren, Mikasa and Armin are all featured in the trailer fighting and dispatching titans left and right.

There are new threats that will arise in Attack on Titan season 2 and fans should take note. In one epic scene a huge fury titan is seen throwing a horse at the Survey Corps. In another scene a smaller titan digs itself into the flesh of other titans. These titans will be new to those who just watch the anime, but the manga fans should be familiar with them. It is going to be an amazing season!


Attack on Titan is set to return in April 2017. See the first glimpse of the new season here in this official promotional video from Kodansha! New titans, new locations, and new warriors as well as many familiar faces come into play this time around. Stay tuned for more details!
