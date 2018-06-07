Check Out This ATTACK ON TITAN Fight Commentary From Female UFC Fighter Angela 'Overkill' Hill
Fans have been patiently waiting the return of the Titans since we last saw Eren and the rest of the Attack on Titan characters at the close of Season Two. Now, in anticipation of Season Three's theater release in less than a week, Funimation has sent us a fun video called Titan Fightin' With Overkill.
If you're like us, you're tired of waiting for Attack on Titan Season 3, but in the meantime Funimation sent us this fun segment with MMA Cosplay Fighter Angela Hill, called Titan Fightin' With Overkill.
Angela 'Overkill' Hill is an American Mixed Martial Artist in the Strawweight Division, and is widely known as "The Cosplay Fighter" as she has spent many weigh-ins in geekdom inspired afro-garb she created herself. She has worn outfits to represent women in nerd culture, like a Fallout Vault Dweller costume she made herself, or her Afro Samurai costume. She even had a Black Panther costume but wasn't allowed to use it in her weigh-in due to restrictions with Reebok.
(Top left to bottom right in order: Dhalsim (Street Fighter), Afro Samurai (Afro Samurai), Vault Dweller (Fallout 4), Warriors (The Warriors).)
While she currently fights for the UFC, Overkill holds the title of Strawwight Champion of Invicta Fighting Championships as well as a former champion of the World Kickboxing Association. It's obvious that she knows what she's talking about and here in this video she dives in and gives great commentary on the moves and action from the Attack on Titan fights. Click on the video below to check out what she has to say to help tide you over a bit longer while waiting for new episodes!
Need to get caught up? You can witness all of the action and fights in the Attack on Titan Season Two recap movie PLUS the world premiere of Season Three Episode One in select theaters July 10th and July 11th!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]