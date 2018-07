Check Out This ATTACK ON TITAN Fight Commentary From Female UFC Fighter Angela 'Overkill' Hill

Fans have been patiently waiting the return of the Titans since we last saw Eren and the rest of thecharacters at the close of Season Two. Now, in anticipation of Season Three's theater release in less than a week, Funimation has sent us a fun video calledAngela 'Overkill' Hill is an American Mixed Martial Artist in the Strawweight Division, and is widely known as "The Cosplay Fighter" as she has spent many weigh-ins in geekdom inspired afro-garb she created herself. She has worn outfits to represent women in nerd culture, like aVault Dweller costume she made herself, or hercostume. She even had a Black Panther costume but wasn't allowed to use it in her weigh-in due to restrictions with Reebok.(Top left to bottom right in order: DhalsimAfro SamuraiVault DwellerWarriorsWhile she currently fights for the UFC, Overkill holds the title of Strawwight Champion of Invicta Fighting Championships as well as a former champion of the World Kickboxing Association. It's obvious that she knows what she's talking about and here in this video she dives in and gives great commentary on the moves and action from thefights. Click on the video below to check out what she has to say to help tide you over a bit longer while waiting for new episodes!