Fans Aren't Too Excited About American Live-Action ATTACK on TITAN Project

Warner Bros. is looking to bring Attack on Titan to life on the big screen for the western market, but fans aren't too happy about it due to past failures.

Live action anime projects usually aren’t that exciting, but yet, we have been seeing a multitude of them over the past couple of years. Just recently we learned that Attack on Titan is getting its own live action movie, and some fans aren’t up for it.

Here’s the thing, Warner Bros. is working with Kodansha to develop a live-action Attack on Titan film for the western market, and if everything goes according to plan, Andy Muschietti, the man who directed IT, will likely take up the mantle.

Despite the reputation of the directors, fans are on the fence about this project. You see, the Japanese market got its own live-action take on the anime series, and guess what? It didn’t turn out that well.

It was a mess from start to finish, though we must add, they did try. We must also mention that most live action anime films, whether Japanese made or American made, tend to garner poor reception across the board, therefore, fans have reasons to be worried.

Some fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns, so let’s see what they are saying, shall we?

Aw come on man...leave Attack ln Titan alone. Y’all already ruined DBZ, Death Note, Avatar and Bleach. — Fructose Father 🇭🇹🍩🍫🍯 (@notvieuxlabbe) October 29, 2018

When are studios going to realize there has never been a good live action anime adaptation film for good reason!? It's impossible to adapt in a live action setting. Films like Attack on Titan and Boku no Hero are doomed to fail. — Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) October 29, 2018

The actors for the live action attack on titan look great so far pic.twitter.com/vywWbpk34s — 🐰SPOOKY BUN🎃🔜LACC (@Medabunny) October 25, 2018

As it stands, then, folks aren’t too keen on seeing this project move forward, but you know what? If IT: Chapter 2 turns out to be worth watching, then chances are Andy Muschietti could end up being the perfect man for the job.