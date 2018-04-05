Funimation Signs Streaming Deal for Attack on Titan Season 3 in Several Territories

Attack on Titan Season 3 is set to release in Japan come July 18, 2018, and with that, Funimation has decided to acquire the entire season for showing. The distribution of the anime will only cover U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.



This should come as no surprise since Funimation is quite popular in the West, and Attack on Titan is also quite popular there as well. Both of these entities coming together can only mean good things for viewers.



“We’re thrilled to be bringing back ATTACK ON TITAN for its third season in 2018 and on the heels of the series’ long awaited and exciting return last year,” said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder of Funimation. “Everyone is anxious to see what’s in store for the new season. Fans have been clamoring with non-stop speculation ever since Wit Studio released a Season 3 teaser poster last October. We will all soon find out later this year.”



What is Attack on Titan all about?



Created by Hajime Isayama, the series, which is based on the manga of the same name, is all about humanity’s years of fighting to survive against man-eating giants known as Titans. We understand that the 25 volumes of the manga have been printed, and 75 million printed copies are circling around the world.



If you want to watch the complete episodes of Season 1 and Season 2 of Attack on Titan, just visit FunimationNow. It’s streaming there ad-free and in HD. Additionally, both seasons are available on physical media, and can be purchased at funimation.com.



We should point out that Crunchyroll will also stream Attack on Titan Season 3 when it airs later in the year, so if you're not a fan of Funimation, there's nothing to worry about.

