Get Hype For Season 2 With This ATTACK ON TITAN Recap Movie Theatrical Trailer

FUNimation launched a new theatrical trailer for the upcoming Attack on Titan Recap Movies. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and pick up your tickets!

Taylor Beames | 3/11/2017
For those who haven't experienced Attack on Titan season one, comes this unique experience on March 27-29. Both fans of the franchise will enjoy seeing the recap movies in the theaters. What do you get if you go? At the end of the movies there will be a teaser trailer for Attack on Titan season 2! The Attack on Titan recap animated feature films cover the first story arc from season 1. Don’t miss this epic event and catch up on the series before the launch of Attack on Titan Season 2. There are two recap movies, be sure to pick up tickets to both showings! The films will be presented in English Dub.

See which theater near you is playing the feature films! Purchase ticket here!



About The Attack On Titan Recap Films:

From the director of Death Note comes the bone-crunching Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.
Taylor Beames
