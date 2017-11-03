Get Hyped For Season 2 With This ATTACK ON TITAN Recap Movie Theatrical Trailer!

Related Headlines

ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Director Interviews Are Here Attack on Titan Season 2 Directors Tetsuro Araki and Masashi Koizuka stop by FUNimation for some insightful interviews! Hit the jump and check them out!

The ATTACK ON TITAN Part 1 & 2 Recap Movies Have Been Licensed By FUNimation Check out the details of the upcoming North American theatrical release for the Attack on Titan Part 1 and 2 recap films from FUNimation!