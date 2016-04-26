Get Ready For Season Two With ATTACK ON TITAN Season 1 On Blu-Ray!

There is only one way to prepare for the epic season two of Attack on Titan... Hit the jump, watch the season 1 preview trailer and let us know what you think!

Yes, many of us already have seen season one, but there is no better refresher course than binging on season 1! Relive all that amazing bone crushing action from season 1 because it is only going to get better in season 2!



FUNimation has announced that season 1 is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Check out the preview trailer below and don't forget to pick up season 1!





About Attack on Titan:



From the director of Death Note comes the bone-crunching Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.