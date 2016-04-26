Get Ready For Season Two With ATTACK ON TITAN Season 1 On Blu-Ray!

Yes, many of us already have seen season one, but there is no better refresher course than binging on season 1! Relive all that amazing bone crushing action from season 1 because it is only going to get better in season 2!
FUNimation has announced that season 1 is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Check out the preview trailer below and don't forget to pick up season 1!
About Attack on Titan:
From the director of Death Note comes the bone-crunching Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.
