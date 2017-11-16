Join the Survey Corps By Pre-Ordering the ATTACK ON TITAN Vertical Maneuvering Equipment Bag
Wearing your survey corps uniform, a cape with the matching "Wings of Freedom" insignia drawn over your shoulders, did you ever feel like something was missing? Perhaps it was the very thing that allowed the soldiers of the "Wings of Freedom" to soar the skies--the Vertical Maneuvering Equipment. Although it may not be the real thing, this bag made to resemble it will surely interest you with its aesthetic features. Mingeki and Tokyo Otaku Mode have collaborated to bring us the 4-way vertical maneuvering bag..
Tokyo Otaku Mode has released their pre-orders for a 4-way bag designed to resemble the vertical maneuvering equipment used in Attack on Titan.
Select from two different color options: Black or Khaki and have your preference on however you'd like to wear your bags too. The four different ways can be seen below:
Originally in front of the bag, the Survey Corps insignia is transcribed onto a genuine leather panel; however, should you decide to choose the military crest set, all three insignia panels will be included in the order.
As shown in this photo, the bag can hold quite a big. It's the perfect size for a scouting mission or gym training to better prepare yourself for a Titan invasion.
We can't forget the blades either. In order to implement the blades without having you stopped for carrying some weapons, the zippers have been customized into tiny plug-in blades.
Visit Tokyo Otaku Mode in order to find more information regarding the prices, updates, and other features you may think of using this bag for! Most importantly, don't forget to pre-order if you're interested!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]