New ATTACK ON TITAN 2 Official Game Teaser Has Landed
Omega Force is developing the sequel to the amazing giant-killing series and has given us a first look at in-game footage from Attack On Titan 2! In this clip we see some of our favorite scenes from the manga and anime re-created for the video game. The game is expected to hit retailers early 2018.
The teaser of the sequel to the first Attack On Titan game has officially landed! Hit the jump to watch the exciting and action packed video!
What are your thoughts on the clip? Have you played the first game? Are you dying to try it out? Let us know in the comments below!
Attack On Titan Synopsis:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life, he becomes the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom and faces the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans approaches Wall Rose, and the battle for humanity continues!
If you have not seen or played the first game of the series, here is a short clip of the thrilling gameplay for your viewing! If you have played it, let others know your thoughts in the comment section!
