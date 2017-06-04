Attack On Titan Headlines

NEW ATTACK ON TITAN: JUNIOR HIGH Clip Has The Student Talking Clubs

Check out the latest clip released by FUNimation for the Attack on Titan: Junior High anime entitled "school clubs" after the jump!

Taylor Beames | 4/6/2017
FUNimation's Attack on Titan Junior High complete anime series has been out for a few weeks now, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a new clip from the series. In the clip, Eren and his friend find out there is only one club for them to help them against the mighty Titans! 

Own Attack on Titan Junior High on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD now! Check out the "school clubs" clip and the series synopsis below!



About Attack on Titan: Junior High

The hit show Attack on Titan is reimagined in this feel-good microseries! See all your favorite characters getting into middle school shenanigans complete with secret love interests, class presidents, and chaotic cultural festivals. Join the Scout Regiment as they plan to stop the Titans while Eren masters the omni-directional mobility gear to clean the massive wall surrounding the campus.
