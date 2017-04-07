New ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 "Blurred Lines" Clip May Just Reveal Reiner's Secret!
An official new clip has been released for the second season of Attack on Titan! The new SimulDub clip, entitled "Blurred Lines" Reiner's secret and his internal struggles, at least one character's opinion. She must strike pretty close to home udging by Rener's reacition in the clip!
Shocking new Season 2 Attack on Titan SimulDub clip reveals Reiner's secret and motivations behind his actions. Why did he save Connie? Find out in this new clip!
You can watch Attack on Titan Season 2 online via http://funi.to/2tP4NYD. New Simulcast episodes are available Saturdays at 10:30am Eastern. New SimulDub episodes land Sundays at 10:00pm Eastern.
About Attack on Titan Season 2: Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
