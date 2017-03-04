REVIEW: ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2's Premiere Was Everything We've Been Waiting For!
It could just be that this is the first Attack on Titan episode in four years, but holy crap it is good to have the show back. The long awaited premiere did not dissapoint fans (at least this one) and it jumped right back into the action. The premiere gave a quick recap of season 1 and it even ended on the same shot as the last episode.
After a four year hiatus... Attack on Titan is back and better than ever. Check out the spoiler free first episode review after the jump and let us know what you think!
It took us four years to progress one day in the show, so the anticipation of the from the battle with Annie Leonhear (Female Titan) has been building up for a long time for fans and at points in the premiere episode didn't relay some of the urgency from season 1. Lets just say it takes a minute or two for the season 2 premiere to settle in.
Lets get this of our chest, the episode wasn't boring or disappointing by any means. The episode is everything that fans could have hoped for. There was plenty for fans to pick apart as far as juicy details and plot developements. The Titans are still sealed within the walls of the city and a conspiracy with the Church of the Walls is revealed and this is only the beginning! The creators dangle this bit of information in front of us only to shift focus to the 104th recruits. The Titans have breached Wall Rose and are continuing across the countryside. This gives little time for Connie, Sasha, and the rest of their group to warn people as they race to warn as many people as they can.
I really liked the re-introducition to Eren through his dream sequence. It gives fans and people who are just jumping in a good piece of detail on the childhood relationshiop Eren has with Mikasa. Season 2 will give a little more focus on side characters so its a good reminder in an episode that has a LOT going on.
The second half of the episode picks up in a great way, but I'll leave most of the details out. The episode is one of the best episodes ever. I only recently watched this for the first time, so I didn't have to wait for four years between seasons. New lead director Masashi Koizuka did a marvelous job in taking over for Tetsuro Araki. There is a scene where Mike goes in with some solo action and boy is it amazing! Lets just say there is a lot of blood and guts that are displayed.
The reveal of the Beast Titan is pretty epic, but those who are familiar with the Manga already know this. His odd apperance and crazy design is everything that Attack on Titan is. When he talks for the first time, you can't help but let out a little gasp and giggle. Is that even normal? There is more to this, but for the sake of spoilers I won't say more.
If you think that the season premiere will waste time in getting back ot its old form . . . you are dead wrong! The Beast Titan makes his presence felt in an epic and horrifying fashion. There is more to the Titans than we think and the season 2 premiere sheds a lot of light on that. The Beast Titan is going to be abn antagonist for the ages. I can't wait for the next episode!
If you have any doubts about Season 2 of Attack on Titan they will all be put to rest with in one episode. This is going to be one bloody season!
