The ATTACK ON TITAN JR HIGH: The Complete Series is COMING SOON!
Check out amazing preview trailer for FUNimation's upcoming release of Attack on Titan JR High. Hit the jump, check out the details and let us know what you think!
Another Attack on Titan themed series will be launching soon on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! Check out the series that follows Eren and his friends on the epic adventure to stop the Titans. Yes, they go to school with the titans, but that doesn't mean they have to like them right? Check out the preview trailer and don't forget to let us know what you think in the comment section! Pre-Order the complete series here
!
About Attack on Titan JR High:
The hit show Attack on Titan is reimagined in this feel-good junior high microseries! See all your favorite characters getting into middle school shenanigans complete with secret love interests, class presidents, and chaotic cultural festivals. Eren and his friends are the hapless first-year students at Attack Junior High, a unique school for both humans and Titans alike. That's right... Titans go to class, too-in their own gigantic classrooms with their larger-than-life school supplies and benches as big as buildings! And while most humans are happy to avoid the massive monstrosities, Eren will stop at nothing to exact revenge on the hungry Titan who ate something more precious than human life-his mom's homemade chee-burg bento! Join the secret Scout Regiment as they plan to stop the Titans while Eren masters the omni-directional mobility gear to clean the massive wall surrounding the campus.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]