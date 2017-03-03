The ATTACK ON TITAN Part 1 & 2 Recap Movies Have Been Licensed By FUNimation

Check out the details of the upcoming North American theatrical release for the Attack on Titan Part 1 and 2 recap films from FUNimation!

FUNimation announced today that they've acquired the licensing to the two recap films for Attack on Titan. With that being said, FUNimation will release each film this film across 19 Reading and Alamo Drafthouse theaters in the United States.



The first film Attack on Titan Part 1 (Guren no Yumiya) will screen on March 27th and Attack on Titan Part 2 (Jiyuu no Tsubasa) a day later on March 28th. It is also noteworthy to mention that the films will be English dubbed.



Attack on Titan Part 1 covers the first 13 episodes of the anime. The original film first was released in Japan in November back in 2014 with the second part releasing in 2015. Part 2 of the film covers the second half of the first season and each film is named after Linked Horizon's hit opening from the anime.



So what is new about them? The second film will have some additional footage that links the first and secon seasons!



The second season of Attack on Titan wil premiere on April Fools day this year. FUNimation will also be streaming the series as it airs in Japan.



Attack on Titan made its debut back in April 2013. Since then it has become one of the most popular anime series out there. Both Funimation and Crunchyroll have streamed the first season, but Funimation is the only one to release it on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD.



Visit Our Other Sites!

Posted By: Taylor Beames

Member Since Member Since

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]