Time to capture the Female titan in ATTACK ON TITAN: THE HUMAN RACE

Capturing the Female titan was one of the centerpieces of the first season of Attack on Titan, an guess what? You'll be able to do it in the upcoming video game.

Have you ever felt the need to kill the Female Titan in Attack on Titan after she destroyed Levi’s squad? Well, in the newest video game, you’ll get your chance to confront her, but killing her is not on the cards.

Similar to the events in the anime and manga, the idea is to capture the Female Titan instead of putting her out of her misery. It should be a lot of fun doing the deed rather than watching the Survey Corp do it themselves.

The game in question, known as Attack on Titan: The Human Race, is not what you might think it is. You see, Sony and an arcade gaming company known as Taito, teamed up to create two virtual reality video games, and this Attack on Titan title is part of the mix.

For those who are interested, we understand that Tokyo is hosting the games at the Ginza Sony Park. Fans will get the chance to play the title in VR, which is a great way to get up, close, and personal with their favorite characters, and most importantly, the Female Titan.

Things get even better when we learned that fans will wear a Survey Corp suit while playing the game. Not only that, these lucky fans will get the chance to sit on horse simulators. As it stands then, it would seem as if Attack on Titan: The Human Race will become the most impressive game in the series.

One can only hope the game turns out to be a lot of fun because most VR games aren’t. Additionally, since Sony is involved, it should, at least, have some sense of quality to the entire experience.